Idris Elba announces he tested positive for COVID-19; has no symptoms so far

1  of  3
Breaking News
Tractor-trailer rollover on Mass Pike off-ramp in Chicopee Canadian Prime Minister closes border to non-citizens Police investigation on Chestnut and Carew Street in Springfield
1  of  2
Watch Live
Daily Coronavirus Update 3PM: Millions across U.S. wake up to massive shutdowns as coronavirus pandemic spreads 3:30PM: White House Coronovirus Task Force briefing
1  of  137
Closings and Delays
AAA Pioneer Valley-Offices Agawam City Council Agawam Town Hall Offices All About Learning Amvets Post 74 Asnuntuck Community College Baystate Academy Charter Public School Belchertown Council on Aging Belchertown Public Schools Bernardston Council on Aging/Sr. Ctr. Boys & Girls Club Family Center Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee Brimfield Council on Aging Career Tec Center After School Program Central Baptist Church-Westfield Chicopee Child Development Center Chicopee Public Schools Chicopee Senior Center Christ Community Church-Belchertown Christ Presbyterian Church-Spfld. Christ the King Parish-Ludlow Community Options, Inc. Curtis Blake Day School Downtown Spfld. YMCA Family Center East Longmeadow Public Library Easthampton Public Schools Enfield Public Schools Enfield Town Offices-Dept of Libraries Erving Sch Dist-Union #28 Sch Dist Erving Senior/Community Center Evangelical Covenant Church-Spfld. First Lutheran School-Holyoke Franklin County Technical School Gateway Regional School District Gill-Montague Reg School District Girls Inc. of The Valley Granby Council on Aging Greater Holyoke YMCA Greenfield Community YMCA Greenfield Council on Aging-Sr Ctr Greenfield Schools Hadley Public Schools Hadley Senior Community Center Hampden Charter School of Science Hampden Senior Center Hampden Town Offices Hampden-Wilbraham Reg. School District Hampshire Regional School District Hampshire Regional YMCA Hatfield Public Schools Hilltown Cooperative Charter Public School Holy Family Parish-S. Deerfield Holyoke Center School Holyoke Community Charter School Holyoke Public Schools Holyoke-Chicopee-Spfld. Head Start Hubbard Memorial Library Huntington Town Hall Kidstop Schoolage Program Lilly Library Lincoln Technical Institute Little Tot Day Care Longmeadow Montessori Longmeadow Public Schools Longmeadow Senior Center LPVEC Programs Mahar Regional High School Mary's House of Prayer Mary, Mother of Hope Parish-Spfld. MassHire Holyoke Career Center MassHire Springfield Career Center May Center School Meekins Public Library Mill Pond School Mittineague Methodist Comm. Preschool MLK, Jr. Charter School of Excellence Mohawk Trail Reg. School District Monson Free Library Northampton Public Schools Northfield Council on Aging Orange Elementary Schools Our Lady of Blessed Sacrament Parish-Westfield Our Lady of Fatima-Ludlow Palmer Public Library Palmer Schools Pathfinder Reg Voc-Tech High School Paulo Friere Social Justice Charter School Pioneer Training Pioneer Valley Montessori School Pioneer Valley Reg. School District Pope Francis Preparatory School PV Chinese Immersion Charter Sch PV Perf. Arts Charter Public School Quaboag Regional School District Sacred Heart Church-Spfld. Scantic Valley YMCA Family Center Smith Voc. & Agricultural High School South Hadley Council on Aging South Hadley Public Library Southampton Town Offices Southwick Congregational Church-UCC Southwick-Tolland-Granville Schools Spfld Boys Club-Carew Hill Girls Club Spfld Jewish Community Ctr Spfld. Jewish Comm. Ctr Pre-school Spfld. Senior Ctrs & Golden Age Spfld. Seventh-Day Adventist Jr. Academy Springdale Education Center Springfield City Library Springfield Prep Charter School Springfield Public Schools Square One St. Anne Parish-Chicopee St. Cecilia's Parish-Wilb. St. Mary's Parish-Longmeadow St. Thomas the Apostle Parish-Palmer St. Thomas the Apostle Parish-W. Spfld. Sunshine Village Valley West School Ware Public Schools West Springfield Boys & Girls Club West Springfield Housing Authority West Springfield Public Library West Springfield Public Schools West Springfield Town Hall Westfield Atheneum Westfield Boys & Girls Club Westfield Public Schools Westfield Soup Kitchen Westfield YMCA Nursery School Whately Public library White Oak School Willie Ross School for the Deaf YMCA Greater Spfld. Learning Center - Spfld. YMCA Greater Spfld. Learning Center - Wilb. YMCA of Greater Westfield

Idris Elba announces he tested positive for COVID-19; has no symptoms so far

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

(NEXSTAR) – Actor Idris Elba announced in a video on Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The actor said he has no symptoms and quarantined himself on Friday after learning he had been in contact with someone who had the virus.

He was tested immediately and the results came back Monday.

“I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus,” Elba said in the video he tweeted out. “Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing.”

“So now is a real time to be real vigilant about washing your hands and keeping your distance, ok,” he went on to say in the video, which is just over two minutes long.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories