Infirmary Health receives first positive COVID-19 case in Baldwin County

Watch Live
WATCH LIVE: Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, Commissioner of Health and Human Services Helen Caulton Harris answer COVID-19 questions
1  of  109
Closings and Delays
Agawam Public Schools Amherst Elementary Schools Amherst Secondary Schools Athol Royalston Regional School District Baystate Academy Charter Public School Belchertown Public Schools Boys & Girls Club Family Center Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee Brimfield Council on Aging Career Tec Center Congregational Church of South Hadley Central Baptist Church-Westfield Chicopee Child Development Center Chicopee Public Schools Chicopee Senior Center Children's Museum at Holyoke Christ Community Church-Belchertown Christ Presbyterian Church-Spfld. Christ the King Parish-Ludlow Christ United Methodist - Northampton College Church Community Options, Inc. Curtis Blake Day School East Longmeadow Schools Easthampton Public Schools Enfield Public Schools Erving Sch Dist-Union #28 Sch Dist Evangelical Covenant Church-Spfld. First Church of Monson First Congregational Church of Hadley Franklin County Technical School Frontier Regional School Gateway Regional School District Giggle Gardens Learning Center Gill-Montague Reg School District Girls Inc. of The Valley Grace Episcopal Church - Amherst Granby Schools Greater Holyoke YMCA Greenfield Council on Aging-Sr Ctr Greenfield Moose Family Ctr 997 Greenfield Schools Hadley Public Schools Hadley Senior Community Center Hampden Charter School of Science Hampden-Wilbraham Reg. School District Hampshire Regional School District Hatfield Public Schools Hilltown Cooperative Charter Public School Holy Family Parish-S. Deerfield Holyoke Center School Holyoke Community Charter School Holyoke Public Schools Holyoke-Chicopee-Spfld. Head Start Hubbard Memorial Library Kidstop Schoolage Program Lilly Library Little Tot Day Care Living Gate Community Church Longmeadow Montessori Longmeadow Public Schools Mahar Regional High School Mary's House of Prayer Mary, Mother of Hope Parish-Spfld. May Center School Meekins Public Library Mill Pond School MLK, Jr. Charter School of Excellence Mohawk Trail Regional School District Monson Free Library Northampton Public Schools Orange Elementary Schools Our Lady of Blessed Sacrament Parish-Westfield Our Lady of Fatima-Ludlow Palmer Schools Pathfinder Reg Voc-Tech High School Paulo Friere Social Justice Charter School Pope Francis Preparatory School PV Chinese Immersion Charter Sch Quaboag Regional School District Rowe Elementary School Sacred Heart Church-Spfld. Smith Voc. & Agricultural High School South Hadley Public Schools Southwick Congregational Church-UCC Southwick-Tolland-Granville Schools Spfld. Jewish Comm. Ctr Pre-school Spfld. Senior Ctrs & Golden Age Springdale Education Center Springfield City Library Springfield Prep Charter School Springfield Public Schools St. Anne Parish-Chicopee St. Mary's Parish-Longmeadow St. Thomas the Apostle Parish-Palmer St. Thomas the Apostle Parish-W. Spfld. Trinity United Methodist Church Union 38 School United Congregational Church of Conway Valley West School Ware Public Schools West Springfield Boys & Girls Club West Springfield Town Hall Westfield Atheneum Westfield Boys & Girls Club Westfield Public Schools Westfield YMCA Nursery School White Oak School Willie Ross School for the Deaf

Infirmary Health receives first positive COVID-19 case in Baldwin County

Coronavirus

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(Photo: courtesy MGN)

Unedited press release from Infirmary Health

Mobile, Ala. — As of March 14, 2020, North Baldwin Infirmary, an affiliate of Infirmary Health, has received its first positive case of COVID-19 (Coronavirus). This patient is currently isolated in their home, and the staff who cared for the patient exercised universal precautions to protect themselves and others from contracting the virus. We will continue to work with the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) and Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to stay abreast of the latest developments with COVID-19.

“Infirmary Health is dedicated to maintaining the safety of our patients and staff. We activated our existing Emergency Preparedness and Influx of Infectious Patients policies in early February, and since then, we have developed additional processes to properly screen and isolate patients who present to our facilities and meet the CDC criteria for the virus,” Mark Nix, Infirmary Health President and Chief Executive Officer, states. “Those additional processes include screening all patients through the admissions and emergency departments. Patients suspected of COVID-19 are provided with a facemask and isolated from the healthy population. Our staff and providers also wear personal protective equipment while caring for patients in isolation.  Additionally, we have implemented travel restrictions and staff precautions to keep all parties safe.”

In order to continue to protect our patients, staff and communities, on March 13, 2020, Infirmary Health implemented a revised visitor policy for each of our acute care and rehabilitation facilities. Currently, Infirmary Health patients are permitted to two visitors per day. All visitors and vendors must enter the facility through a designated point of entry. We appreciate the community’s cooperation with these revised policies until further notice. This policy is subject to change at any time.

If you have traveled to an area with known COVID-19 outbreaks or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19, call your healthcare provider and tell them about your symptoms, travel history and your exposure. For more information on COVID-19, please visit cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-nCoV.

As always, Infirmary Health is here to provide exceptional care to all of our patients at all of our facilities. We will continue to serve our communities with the healthcare they need and appreciate their support during this time.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories