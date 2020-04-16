1  of  3
Breaking News
HHS: 52 veteran deaths at Soldiers’ Home in Holyoke Thursday, 44 had COVID-19 Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 1,245 deaths reported out of 32,181 cases of COVID-19 COVID-19 related deaths reported at Mount Saint Vincent Care Center in Holyoke
Closings and Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

InFocus: Accessing non-COVID-19 medical care

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Concerns about COVID-19 has many people thinking about how they can access healthcare that’s not related to the virus.

Hundreds of elective surgeries have been postponed and many doctors are conducting appointments via video or over the phone. But what happens if you have a medical emergency or are being treated for a chronic disease?

This week on 22News InFocus we’ll be talking with a doctor from Cooley Dickinson on the ways hospitals and medical professionals are providing healthcare treatment alternatives during the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at 5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today