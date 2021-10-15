Is mixing vaccines effective?

In this July 30, 2021, file photo, Bradley Sharp, of Saratoga, N.Y., gets the Johnson & Johnson vaccine from registered nurse Stephanie Wagner in New York. Starting Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021, the Food and Drug Administration convenes its independent advisers for the first stage in the process of deciding whether extra shots of Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines should be dispensed and, if so, who should get them and when. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As more information becomes available and eligibility for the booster shots increase, is mixing vaccines a safe way to stop the spread of Covid-19?

As the country’s top public health organizations continue to debate the booster shots the National Institutes of Health says mixing and matching of Covid-19 boosters is safe and effective.

The National Institutes of Health says that all three of the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson boosters created an increase in antibody levels regardless of which initial vaccine was received.

Patients who originally got Johnson and Johnson saw stronger immune responses when they received a Moderna or Pfizer booster.