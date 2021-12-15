Is this the end of the Child Tax Credit?

The Child Tax Credit will result in monthly payments to an estimated 39 million households (Getty Images)

What is likely the last payment to families from expanded child tax credits will be distributed this Wednesday.

This credit will end unless congress passes the Build Back Better social spending package before the end of the year.

The credit was passed as part of the American Rescue Plan awarding monthly payments of up to $300 dollars per child to families through the end of 2021. On average it equaled $430 dollars of extra money per qualifying family.

The house already passed a version of the Build Back Better plan which includes an extension for 2022, but it is held up in the Senate.