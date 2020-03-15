James Island movie theater takes precautions amid coronavirus concerns

Watch Live
by: Taylor Murray

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD)– A James Island movie theater is increasing daily cleaning to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The Terrace Theater has increased the number of times they wipe down door handles and seats.

In between showings, each theater is thoroughly sanitized sometimes as often as 6 times a day.

Hand sanitizer has also been placed at the ticket booth and snack bar.

Signs encouraging hand washing now hang in the restrooms.

The owner, Paul Brown, says the theater is following coronavirus updates from DHEC and the CDC.

For now, he wants people to feel safe going to the movies.

“You know this is a safe gathering spot with plenty of room” Brown said. “Distance yourself from people if you need to. It’s a community spot, so you should feel like it’s somewhere safe that you can be.”

Patrons are encouraged to use disinfectant wipes on their hands at the entrance of the building.

Brown says if you are under the weather please stay home.

The theater will refund your movie ticket.

“If someone is not feeling well, they should stay home… and if they’ve bought a ticket and are not feeling well of course we will refund them or give them a ticket to another movie,” said Brown.

To contact the Terrace Theater click here.

