Janey concerned by disproportionate vaccination rates

Former Boston City Council President Kim Janey, 55, composes herself as she begins to speak after being sworn in as Boston’s new mayor at City Hall, Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Boston. Janey, who is the city’s first female and first person of color to take the office, replaces Marty Walsh who resigned Monday evening to become President Joe Biden’s labor secretary. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

BOSTON (SHNS) – Mayor Kim Janey and her administration remain concerned about persistent gaps in vaccination rates across race and ethnicity, prompting additional investment in the city’s vaccine equity grant initiative.

Janey announced Monday that her office will double the size of the grant program from $1.5 million to $3 million, funding additional work to bring vaccine doses and boost confidence in the shot in communities of color.

“There is more work to do, especially in areas that have been hardest-hit by the pandemic,” Janey said. “The fact is, some of our communities that face the highest rates of COVID illnesses and deaths also have the lowest rates of vaccination. Only about 30 percent of our Black and brown neighbors are vaccinated and we must do better.”

City-wide, about 58 percent of Bostonians have received at least one vaccine dose, Janey said.

Boston Chief of Health and Human Services Marty Martinez said 293,000 city residents, about 43 percent of its population, were fully vaccinated as of May 11, a figure that he believes has since surpassed 300,000.