Janey directive to city workers: Get vaccinated or face testing

Former Boston City Council President Kim Janey, 55, composes herself as she begins to speak after being sworn in as Boston’s new mayor at City Hall, Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Boston. Janey, who is the city’s first female and first person of color to take the office, replaces Marty Walsh who resigned Monday evening to become President Joe Biden’s labor secretary. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

BOSTON (SHNS) – The City of Boston will require vaccine verification of its 18,000 workers, with employees who can’t verify having received the vaccine needing to submit to weekly COVID-19 testing, Mayor Kim Janey announced Thursday.

The “vaccination verification or required testing mandate” policy will be phased in over two months. “The goal of the requirement is to protect the health, safety and economic recovery of our staff and residents served. Through this policy, the City seeks to minimize exposure to and transmission of COVID-19 in the workplace,” the mayor’s office said.

The policy applies to all City of Boston employees, onsite contractors, and volunteers who provide services onsite at city worksites, including all full-time, part-time, seasonal, emergency, and probationary workers.

“On behalf of the educators of the Boston Teachers Union, we support these steps to protect our students and communities. We look forward to working with the district and city on the particulars of implementation in regards to accommodations and exemptions for those who need them,” said Jessica Tang, president of the Boston Teachers Union.