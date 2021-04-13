J&J pause causing concern for western Massachusetts residents

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Some 400 vaccination appointments were canceled in Holyoke on Tuesday, following concern from the CDC and the FDA about the safety of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, requesting a pause on administering the vaccine.

While health officials are telling people not to panic, 22News spoke with some local residents who are really alarmed by the new concerns.

Six women between the ages of 18 and 48 developed blood clots after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, one dying and another that ended up in critical condition.

“I’ve never gotten vaccinated and I’ve never had anything. I’ve had open heart surgery so I don’t so I’m not looking to put anything in my body that it doesn’t need,” Beverly Hosmer from Chicopee said.

Health care providers across the state are holding off on giving out the vaccine. The FDA said the investigation will be completed quickly and will last only a few days, adding that no such issues have been reported with the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

“It makes me nervous about Johnson and Johnson, but not about Pfizer and not about Moderna,” Steve from Holyoke told 22News.

If you have received the vaccine health officials say there is no need to panic, the blood clots are extremely rare. Nearly 7 million people have received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, and only 6 have experienced these issues.

However, those who did get it are asked to monitor for symptoms like sudden severe headache, abdominal pain, leg pain, or shortness of breath.