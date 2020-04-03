Kern Public Health: 142 people have tested positive for COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Public Health officials said at a press conference Thursday a total of 142 people in the county have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. One has died.

There have been 2,203 negative tests, and 1,473 tests are pending, public health officials said.

Most of the positive cases — 66 — have fallen in the 18 to 49 age range. And the biggest cluster of positive cases has occurred in the “Bakersfield West” region, which includes the 93309, 93311, 93312, 93313 and 93314 area codes. There have been 64 residents who have tested positive in that area.

Most people infected with COVID-19 will experience mild to moderate respiratory illness and recover without requiring special treatment, according to the World Health Organization. Older people and those with underlying medical problems like cardiovascular disease, diabetes, chronic respiratory disease and cancer are more likely to develop serious illness.

Authorities recommend social distancing and washing hands to help prevent the spread of the virus.