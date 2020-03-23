Kern Public Health announces 12 new positive local COVID-19 cases, including one non-resident

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Eleven Kern County residents and one non resident currently in the county have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Kern Public Health.

The department said during a press conference this morning that eight of the cases are residents from west Bakersfield, two from east Bakersfield and one from northwest Kern County.

The department said it is currently unknown if the residents contracted the virus in Kern County or elsewhere. All of the patients are recuperating at home in isolation and didn’t require hospital treatment.

“While we are investigating all of these cases, it is likely that community transmission is now occurring in Kern County,” Public Information Officer Michelle Corson said.

With the new cases, Corson said that Kern County residents can no longer be considered at low risk for contracting COVID-19.

“At this point, that is evident with the changes that have been occurring,” she said. “We’re seeing more confirmed cases, so that’s fair to say.

As of this morning, 292 tests are currently pending and there have been 185 negative results, according to Public Health.

According to the state, there are 1,733 positive COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths as of this morning, according to the California Department of Public Health. More than 26,000 tests have been conducted in the state so far.

Nationwide, there are 35,074 positive cases and 447 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.