WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Kohl’s stores nationwide will shut down until April 1st beginning Friday night.

The retailer’s CEO announced late Thursday that in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, every location in the United States will close at 7:00 p.m. Friday.

Kohl’s has locations in West Springfield and Springfield, as well as Enfield. Employees will be compensated with two weeks of pay.

Online sales and operations will continue as normal.