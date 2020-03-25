Breaking News
List of essential businesses in Massachusetts to remain open
Kylie Jenner donates $1 million to coronavirus relief efforts

Coronavirus

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

(WWLP) — Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, Kylie Jenner, has donated $1 million to help aid those affected by the coronavirus epidemic.

The donation was confirmed on the Instagram of Los Angeles physician and OB-GYN, Dr. Thais Aliabadi. She says the money will go towards first responders in need of face masks, shields, and other protective gear.

“I have never felt more blessed to be a doctor, as helping our brave ER and ICU workers feels just as gratifying as helping my own patients,” said Dr. Aliabadi. “From the bottom of our hearts, THANK YOU @kyliejenner. You are my hero.”

I am speechless, my eyes are filled with tears of joy and my heart is overwhelmed with gratitude. I made a wish to the Universe to gather protective masks for our brave healthcare workers and today my dream came true. One of my patients, a beautiful Living Angel just donated $1,000,000 to help us buy hundreds of thousands of masks, face shields, and other protective gear which we will have delivered directly to our first responders, as too many masks at hospitals are disappearing before making their way onto the faces of our front line heroes. I have never felt more blessed to be a doctor, as helping our brave ER and ICU workers feels just as gratifying as helping my own patients. From the bottom of our hearts, THANK YOU @kyliejenner ❤️. You are my hero. This generous donation will help save many precious lives. Our world is a better place with you in it. I love you so much. Thank you X a million….

The founder of Kylie Cosmetics responded to Dr. Aliabadi’s words of praise in the comments posting, “I love you! And thank YOU for all the love and care you put into everything that you do! you’re an angel on Earth.”

Last week, celebrities such as Kelly Ripa and singer Rihanna have also made generous donations to help coronavirus relief efforts.

Singer Rihanna donates $5 million in response to COVID-19 pandemic

