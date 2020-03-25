Kylie Jenner donates $1 million to coronavirus relief efforts

(WWLP) — Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, Kylie Jenner, has donated $1 million to help aid those affected by the coronavirus epidemic.

The donation was confirmed on the Instagram of Los Angeles physician and OB-GYN, Dr. Thais Aliabadi. She says the money will go towards first responders in need of face masks, shields, and other protective gear.

“I have never felt more blessed to be a doctor, as helping our brave ER and ICU workers feels just as gratifying as helping my own patients,” said Dr. Aliabadi. “From the bottom of our hearts, THANK YOU @kyliejenner. You are my hero.”

The founder of Kylie Cosmetics responded to Dr. Aliabadi’s words of praise in the comments posting, “I love you! And thank YOU for all the love and care you put into everything that you do! you’re an angel on Earth.”

Last week, celebrities such as Kelly Ripa and singer Rihanna have also made generous donations to help coronavirus relief efforts.

