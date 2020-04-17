LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing School District Board of Education voted tonight
to ratify acceptance of Dr. Mark Coscarella’s resignation, according to a press release from the school district.
Dr. Coscarella had been employed by the District for five years and his employment contract was scheduled to end on June 30th of this year.
Dr. Coscarella did not apply for the open superintendent position, and the search process for a new superintendent has been suspended during the COVID-19 outbreak and interruption of the academic school year.
The Board hopes to restart the superintendent search process soon, but currently, Sam Sinicropi continues to serve as the interim superintendent.
Lansing School District Board of Education accepts resignation of Dr. Mark Coscarella
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing School District Board of Education voted tonight