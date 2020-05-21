Legendary Auburn Coach Pat Dye tests positive for coronavirus

ENFIELD, Connecticut (WWLP) --- As outdoor dining becomes available in Connecticut, the state is urging restaurants and it's patrons to exercise extreme caution.

According to the reopening guidelines, restaurants can open outdoor dining at up to 50-percent capacity.22News spoke with Phil Frogameni of Chicago Sam's Sports Bar and Grille of Enfield.He told us he plans to make use of the front parking lot to allow his patrons to safely eat outside of the restaurant.