Local Italian residents in close contact with family overseas for coronavirus updates

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The coronavirus crisis in Italy is of deep concern to the Italian American community of greater Springfield, who have family still living in the Southern Italian town of Bracigliano.

22News reporter Sy becker found the Daniele family of Springfield on constant vigil for the impact of their loved ones across the sea.

Rosa Daniele of Mom and Rico’s Food Store in Springfield’s South End is conversing with her sister in Naples, not far from Bracigliano in the south of Italy. Rosa’s been on the phone with her almost every day.

“She’s saying a lot of the affected area is up north. She is fine in the southern area in the Bracigliano area. How it’s transmitted, they’re going from one place to the other,” said Daniele.

Rosa’s sister, Gina, booked a flight to Italy before the crisis began, but now she’s questioning her next move.

“I don’t know If I should go, or not,” said Gina. “I’m trying to see if I can cancel the trip, the wedding in June that I’m going to.”

The Daniele’s and the many other Italian families who grew up in Springfield’s South End will stay in contact with family in Italy and hope they will avoid the virus as the crisis continues.