Local stores experiencing shortage of sanitary wipes due to Coronavirus

AGAWAM, Mass (WWLP) – Concern over the Coronavirus has led to a shortage of sanitary wipes at stores throughout the Springfield area.

At Geissler’s Supermarket in Agawam, customers have been unable to find those products since Friday. Efforts to re-stock them have hit a wall.

“I was told the supplier has run out and it’ll be awhile before he wwill replenish his stock to fill our shelves,” Kevin Powers of Geissler’s Supermarket said.

Other Geissler’s stores located in Connecticut are said to face the same shortage as they await further word from their supplier.