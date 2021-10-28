Longmeadow Board of Health lifts mask mandate

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Longmeadow is now the latest town to ease back their COVID-19 mask policies.

Longmeadow’s Board of health voted to remove the mask mandate for all indoor places starting Tuesday night. The now former mandate is being replaced with a mask recommendation for the those who are unvaccinated to still wear a mask inside which abides by the CDC’s guidelines.

The mask advisory is also for vaccinated people who are at high risk or live with someone who is at high risk. The Longmeadow Board of Health also voted in favor of lifting the mask mandate for their schools, but before students can take off their masks, the individual schools still have to apply for a waiver, being under the jurisdiction of the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

Longmeadow middle and high schools have currently met the DESE requirement of 80% vaccinated students and school staff. This means these schools are eligible for that waiver if they choose to apply it. If the board votes to rescind it, the choice is still up to the school whether or not to apply for the waiver.