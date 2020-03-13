Los Angeles, San Diego close schools for 750,000

1  of  5
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Unified School District and San Diego school districts will close starting March 16 because of the coronavirus threat.

The decision was announced by superintendents of both districts, which together serve 750,000 students.

They are the latest in a growing number of districts across the U.S.

By Monday, more than 1 million of Georgia’s 1.8 million public school students will have been kept home by 50 or more school districts.

Public schools in Washington D.C. were closed beginning Monday until April 1 affecting some 47,000 students. Fairfax County, Virginia also closed schools on Friday, affecting 180,000 students.

