Massachusetts DPH: 503 deaths reported out of 18,941 cases of COVID-19 Trinity Health tested over 7,000 people for COVID-19, 1,812 positive 133 positive cases of COVID-19 in Agawam 568 individuals tested positive for COVID-19 by Baystate Health, 2,507 tested so far
President Trump, White House coronavirus task force to hold Thursday briefing
Louisiana “lighting up blue” tonight for healthcare workers

Coronavirus

by: Brittany Tully

Posted: / Updated:

The Mercedes-Benz Superdome, State Capitol, Governor’s Mansion, Tiger Stadium are among many of the buildings in the state that will light up blue tonight.

This is part of a nationwide campaign to recognize health workers.

You can also participate this evening from home. A campaign was launched earlier in the week by the Arts Council of Greater Baton Rouge.

To participate in that:

1. Create a 2D blue heart (or download one of the templates at www.artsbr.org/heartsfromhomebr).

2. Hang your blue heart in a window that is visible.

3. Post a photo of the heart in a window on social media, using the hashtag #HeartsFromHomeBR.

