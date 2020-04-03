LSU moves Spring Intersession, Summer Sessions, and Summer Intersession to online format

LSU has announced that scheduling is already under way for Spring Intersession, Summer Session, and Summer Intersession. Given the uncertainty they are facing about the recommended timelines for social distancing, it is difficult to plan for the future. The university has made the difficult decision to move Spring Intersession, both Summer Sessions, and Summer Intersession to an online format. In doing this, it gives their faculty a chance to plan, and also gives students a chance to make decisions about the types of courses you want to take before scheduling closes and before fee bills go out.



LSU ensures that even though these classes move online, the Intersessions and Summer Sessions are as robust as ever. They are also keeping students on track for graduation.



The university is encouraging students & prospective students to watch LSU’s official social media channels for any updates related to coronavirus and its impact on LSU.