Maine to require Massachusetts residents to quarantine or provide negative COVID-19 test

AUGUSTA (WWLP) – Beginning on Monday, November 16, Maine will now ask people coming into the state from Massachusetts to quarantine for 14 days or provide a negative COVID-19 test.

According to the official Maine website, the decision comes from the recent increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the Commonwealth.

“Like most people in Maine, I am extremely concerned about the spread of this virus as we head into the holiday season when we customarily gather with friends and family, often in neighboring states,” said Maine Governor Mills. “Some of our New England states, including Massachusetts, have demonstrated a concerning increase in the prevalence of the virus over the last two weeks.”

Residents of Maine that are returning from Massachusetts must also follow the new protocols.

On Friday, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 2,674 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 23 new deaths. A total of 81,305 deaths were also performed.