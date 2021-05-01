Mask restrictions loosen, not everyone feels safe

A discarded face mask lies in the street in San Francisco, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. Disposable masks, gloves and other personal protective equipment have safeguarded untold lives during the pandemic. They’re also creating a worldwide environmental problem, littering streets and sending an influx of harmful plastic into landfills and oceans. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It is the first weekend since Governor Charlie Baker issued an order that masks are no longer required outdoors, but not everyone is comfortable with the decision.

“I think it’s not the right time yet,” David Martinez from Lawrence told 22News. “I’m really scared of COVID-19.”

Just because the outdoor mask mandate has ended, it doesn’t mean you can put away those face coverings just yet. If you are outside and are unable to stay six feet apart from others, you must wear a mask.

“I am not ready and that is why I am wearing this mask. I mean I have had people die in my family from COVID-19. So this is my message to everyone, just a little bit more, keep using your mask please,” Martinez told said.

Massachusetts Mask Guidelines

Masks or face coverings will only be required outside in public when it is not possible to socially distance.

Masks will still be required at all times in indoor public places, such as a grocery store.

Masks will also continue to be required at all times at events, whether held indoors or outdoors and whether held in a public space or private home, the exception is for when eating or drinking.

At smaller gatherings in private homes, face coverings are encouraged but not required.

The $300 fine that had been put in place as enforcement for mask-wearing has also been eliminated.

