Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination awarded $75,000 from HUD

WASHINGTON (WWLP)– The Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination (MCAD) is one of nineteen organizations nationwide to receive funds from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) to support activities related to COVID-19.

The awards are part of $1.5 million in Partnership and Special Enforcement Effort funds being provided to FHAP agencies through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) of 2020.

MCAD will be using the money to to fund the hiring of additional staff to address its backlog of cases, develop COVID-19 specific training content and outreach materials, and purchase technology to conduct the trainings.