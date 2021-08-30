Massachusetts COVID-19 daily report: 10 new deaths, 4,081 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State health officials on Monday reported over 4,000 new COVID-19 infections across the state and 10 new deaths in the daily data dashboard.

In total, 4,081 new COVID cases were reported by the DPH Monday, bringing the total number of cases in Massachusetts since the pandemic began to 708,042 and a total of 17,857 confirmed deaths. Monday’s released data is a combination of cases reported since Friday.

Over 200 new probable cases were also reported in Monday’s data, bringing the total number to 50,052.

Monday’s data also showed 603 patients hospitalized with 156 in the ICU and 96 intubated. The state’s 7-day positivity rate as of Monday is 2.51 percent.