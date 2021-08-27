Massachusetts COVID-19 daily report: 6 new deaths, 1,591 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State health officials on Friday reported over 1,500 new COVID-19 infections across the state and six new deaths in their daily dashboard.

In total, 1,591 new COVID cases were reported bringing the total number of cases in Massachusetts since the pandemic began to 703,961 and a total of 17,847 confirmed deaths.

Over 60 new probable cases were also reported in Friday’s data, bringing the total number of that to 49,834.

Friday’s released data also showed 572 patients hospitalized with 149 in the ICU and 78 intubated. The state’s 7-day positivity rate as of Friday is 2.75 percent.