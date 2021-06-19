Massachusetts COVID-19 Dashboard: 6 new deaths, 91 new cases

BOSTON (WWLP) – State public health officials reported 6 new confirmed deaths and 91 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts.
Total COVID-19 Cases by Age Group:
- 0-4 years: 147
- 5-9 years: 162
- 10-14 years: 207
- 15-19 years: 203
- 20-29 years: 397
- 30-39 years: 364
- 40-49 years: 258
- 50-59 years: 256
- 60-69 years: 165
- 70-79 years: 85
- 80+ years: 65
Testing:
According to the Department of Public Health, 33,510 new tests were performed with an overall of 23,554,077 molecular tests administered.
Antigen Tests: A total of 3,140 new individuals have tested positive with 1,388,924 total tests reported.
The current turnaround time for a molecular test is 1.79 days. The 7-day average of percent positivity is 0.35%.
Hospitalizations:
There are 107 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 with 32 patients that are in intensive care units and 19 patients intubated. The average age of patients currently hospitalized is 59-years-old.
As of Saturday, 87.5% of medical/surgical beds are occupied and 74% of ICU beds are occupied. There are currently 0 beds occupied through alternate medical sites.
In western Massachusetts, there are a total of 1,162 medical/surgical beds with 937 that are occupied. The ICU units have a total of 152 beds and 85 of them are occupied.
Confirmed COVID-19 Cases:
- New Cases: 91
- Total Cases: 663,210
- Estimated Active Cases: 1,940
- New Deaths: 6
- Total Deaths: 17,602
Probable COVID-19 Cases
- New Cases: 0
- Total Cases: 46,144
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Deaths: 364
Hampden County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 10
- Total Confirmed Cases: 52,400
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 1,535
Hampshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 0
- Total Confirmed Cases: 9,156
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 300
Franklin County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 1
- Total Confirmed Cases: 2,580
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 113
Berkshire County:
- New Confirmed Cases: 0
- Total Confirmed Cases: 6,540
- New Deaths: 0
- Total Confirmed and Probable Deaths: 287
MassDPH COVID-19 Dashboard
Higher Education:
There are -12 new cases in the last week with a total of 18,004 confirmed COVID-19 cases in higher education institutions. In the last week there were 53,195 new tests reported with a total of 7,954,739.