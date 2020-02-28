Massachusetts lawmakers, health officials brainstorming on ways to protect residents from coronavirus

BOSTON (WWLP) – Right now, the Department of Public Health, the governor and local leaders are having weekly conversations about how to keep communities in the Commonwealth coronavirus free.

According to the World Health Organization, more than 25,000 people have died from the virus that has now been detected in more than 29 countries. The virus can be spread through close contact which medical experts say can pose a huge risk to our public health.

With ongoing efforts to screen and quarantine people with coronavirus symptoms, the governor doesn’t seem too worried about it spreading in Massachusetts.

“Here in Massachusetts, based on the data and the information and the guidance that we’ve received so far, this remains a low threat,” Governor Charlie Baker said.

More than 600 people in Massachusetts have been quarantined, meaning they are monitored just in case they start to show symptoms.

Over 300 of those people already completed their monitoring after it was determined that they showed no symptoms, 231 people are still under self-quarantine in their homes.