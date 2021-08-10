Massachusetts mask mandate was removed 3 months ago, is it coming back?

BOSTON (WWLP) – From the Berkshires to Boston, mask requirements are once again going into place in communities across the state.

But some state lawmakers want the mandate to be enforced statewide. With the legislature on a break for the summer and Governor Charlie Baker out of state on vacation, it seems like an agreement is pretty far off. Now, lawmakers want the governor to put a statewide mask mandate back in place, but Gov. Baker believes it should be up to local officials to decide.

It’s been less than three months since the Commonwealth removed its face-covering requirements. Back on June 15, Gov. Baker also lifted the state of emergency ending many of the state’s pandemic-related policies.

Now that cases have begun to increase due to the delta variant, lawmakers want to see the governor take action now to protect residents in every corner of the state. Northampton State Senator Jo Comerford wrote an Op-Ed in the Boston Globe this week to put pressure on Gov. Baker to put a mask mandate back in place.

A big concern for Sen. Comerford and her colleagues in the legislature is the upcoming school year. Right now, only a handful of school districts in Massachusetts will require students to wear masks in the classroom this fall, including Springfield and Amherst.

Gov. Baker is still leaning towards a local approach on this issue. Members of the Massachusetts Teachers Association said the governor’s stance is “reckless” and they believe it puts the entire state’s health at risk.