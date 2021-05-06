Massachusetts reports 604 new student COVID cases

BOSTON (SHNS) – Massachusetts K-12 schools reported 669 new cases of COVID-19 during the week from April 29 to May 5, according to new Department of Elementary and Secondary Education data.

That total includes 604 cases among the estimated 690,000 students attending in-person school and 65 among staff members accessing district buildings.

Brockton reported the most student cases, with 24, followed by Worcester’s 22 and Rockland’s 16. Brockton also joined Lynn at the top of the list for the most staff cases, with both districts reporting five.

The education department’s most recent numbers for pooled COVID-19 testing in schools cover a slightly different time period, April 26 to May 2.

That week, the tests turned up 90 positive pooled results and 12,111 negative pooled results, for a pool positivity rate of 0.74 percent.