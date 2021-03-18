Massachusetts still shy of 1 million full vaccinations

BOSTON (SHNS) – Massachusetts will have to wait at least another day until it can officially say that there are 1 million fully vaccinated residents.

The Department of Public Health reported Thursday afternoon that there were 997,049 people fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the end of the day Wednesday, an increase of 24,946 people from a day earlier.

That total includes 929,577 people who have received both doses of the two-shot Moderna or Pfizer vaccines — up by 22,794 people from a day earlier — and 67,472 people who are fully vaccinated thanks to the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, an increase of 2,152 people.

There were 1,737,411 people here who had received at least one dose of the two-shot Moderna or Pfizer vaccines by the end of Wednesday, up by 37,586 people from Tuesday.

Since the first vaccines were approved for emergency use in December, the federal government has shipped 3,221,320 vaccine doses to Massachusetts and the state has put 84.9 percent of them into people’s arms.