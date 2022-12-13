BOSTON (WWLP) – The state is helping residents prepare for an increase in COVID-19 cases by providing at-home tests and personal protective equipment (PPE).

The Baker-Polito Administration plans to distribute another 3.5 million free at-home COVID-19 rapid antigen tests and PPE for municipalities and community organizations to make available to residents statewide.

“By expanding access to tests through the places where people regularly visit, and to municipalities who know their communities best, we will ensure that all Massachusetts residents have access to free tests and PPE to mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” said Secretary of Health and Human Services, Marylou Sudders. “Everyone can continue taking steps to help manage COVID-19 – including staying up to date on vaccines, staying home when sick, and wearing masks as needed.”

The state has provided tests, KN95 masks, surgical masks, face shields and nitrile gloves to municipalities and organizations including day programs, councils on aging, community-based organizations, health care providers, providers of affordable housing for seniors, Aging Services Access Points (ASAPs) and assisted living residences.

Applications will be available to municipalities and eligible settings and organizations, with tests and PPE distributed while supplies are available.

According to the state, Massachusetts is a national leader in vaccination rates with over 84 percent of eligible residents fully vaccinated and over half of adults boosted. The Department of Public Health advises the following protocols to protect against COVID-19: