Mayor of Jackson “heartbroken” with Michigan State Representative

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – The mayor of Jackson was “heartbroken” when he saw a photo of State Representative Julie Alexander at today’s rally in Lansing.



The mayor wrote a lengthy post on Facebook which says in part it “is absolutely heartbreaking, and deflating, to have State Representative Julie Alexander encouraging exactly the opposite of what we are told by public health professionals and healthcare leaders.”



Mayor Derek Dobies reminded residents “we are not out of the woods yet,” and pleaded for everyone to “honor those on the front lines by practicing social distancing. Do your part to stay home, stay safe, and save lives.”

In a video and post from yesterday evening, State Representative Julie Alexander says, “we now need to create smarter rules that both protect the public health and protect people’s paychecks and personal liberties.”