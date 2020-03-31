Mayor of Mount Pleasant enacts ‘stay at home’ proclamation, will begin at midnight Thursday and last for two weeks

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) –Mayor Will Haynie has issued a ‘stay at home’ proclamation for the Town of Mount Pleasant to combat the spread of COVID-19.

“The only thing that we can do from this town hall to fight this virus is to fight its means of transmission,” Mayor Haynie said during a press conference Tuesday morning. “That’s where we’re enlisting all the people of the Town of Mount Pleasant into our army to wage war against this virus.”

Mayor Haynie said we are fighting an enemy that is characterized by three things: its virulence, its host – meaning people, and its means of transmission. Without those elements, he says the coronavirus does not have a fighting chance.

Referring to the virus, Mayor Haynie said the storm has hit, and unlike a hurricane where we wait for it to hit land and then assess the damage later, the storm is here and spoke on recent confirmed cases over the past day.

“Roper St. Francis has its largest single-day increase in confirmed cases,” he said. “This is about containment – there are three phases in fighting a virus like this; containment, treatment and mitigation.”

Haynie said what we’re seeing on TV is a lot of treatment and mitigation. Haynie said those are necessary, but we can step up the containment of this virus now.

“Wars aren’t won by how many hospital beds or bandages you can provide,” he said. “It’s based on how you can take the fight to the enemy and stop the enemy in its tracks and that is what I want us to do.”

Mayor Haynie said being home with your family is the safety unit known in the history of mankind.

He said Mount Pleasant has more confirmed cases of COVID-19 than the entire state of South Carolina did two weeks ago when schools were first shut down by the governor.

“This is our last shot at containment, this is where we attack its means of transmittal,” he said. “Stay home with your family. Stay safe with your family. We would rather attack through containment now for two weeks then limp along at this for months.”

Mayor Haynie said Mount Pleasant Town Council has listened to its citizens and businesses and have given the stay at home order consideration. “Some have even rethought their initial stance,” he said.

He said there is enough support from council to instate the order without it being overturned.

The measure will go into effect Thursday at 12:01 a.m. and will remain active until April 15th and extends the state of emergency proclamation for two weeks as well.