Medtronic launches solutions to help monitor patients for COVID-19, aid triage support

(WWLP) — Medtronic, a medical technology group, announced Friday its Medtronic Care Management Services (MCMS) business is launching two new solutions designed to help assess, monitor, and triage support for patients who may be concerned about COVID-19 and their respiratory symptoms.

According to a press release, the medical company has launched its new Respiratory Infectious Disease Health Check to existing MCMS customers, and it is now launching a new COVID-19 Virtual Care Evaluation and Monitoring solution available to U.S. health systems, health plans, and employers.

With the rapid spread of COVID-19, we know that alternative approaches to screening, disease monitoring, and patient education are urgently needed to reduce additional population exposure to the virus and ease the burden on health care providers and facilities. It’s easy to understand why staying in self-quarantine and monitoring your own symptoms is challenging. Unless you consult a medical professional, it’s hard to know when your symptoms warrant seeking medical care. Using technology for self-reported symptom monitoring may play an important role in slowing the spread of the disease and helping escalate patient needs to their provider when appropriate. Sheri Dodd, vice president and general manager of MCMS

The Respiratory Infectious Disease Health Check for existing MCMS customers is an included add-on to all current care management programs.

The Respiratory Infectious Disease Health Check helps patients with chronic, co-morbid health conditions who are at the highest risk for complications or mortality associated with COVID-19 track their respiratory infectious disease symptoms and body temperature through daily health checks.

The program reacts dynamically during the health check to present symptom questions based on the patient’s previous responses and provides patient education to encourage and support self-care. Data is aggregated for clinician review and action if additional intervention is needed.

For health systems, health plans and other employers new to MCMS programs, the company is launching a stand-alone assessment and monitoring service.

The COVID-19 Virtual Care Evaluation and Monitoring solution uses a virtual assistant to evaluate patients through a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guideline-based survey for COVID-19 symptoms.

If the user’s symptoms warrant it, the solution connects them to the MCMS nurse command center, where registered nurses review the patient’s data and either identify recommendations or the need for additional care assessment, based on the CDC guidelines. This could include a recommendation to continue monitoring symptoms at home, or to contact a healthcare provider directly.