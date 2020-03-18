Watch Live
Mexican consulate in El Paso limits access to reduce coronavirus threat

by: Julian Resendiz

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — The Mexican consulate in El Paso is restricting public access in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Effective immediately, only people with appointments or on official business will be allowed into the building on East San Antonio Street in Downtown El Paso.

Family members, spouses and others will be asked to wait outside. Exceptions include those who are accompanying elderly or handicapped persons or customers who brought their children, the consulate said in a statement.​

Even people with appointments are asked to cancel them and make new ones if they have a fever, cough, frequent sneezing or have difficulty breathing.​

Mexican citizens who need protection services — such as assistance in dealing with U.S. authorities or those who’ve been victims or crime or official oppression — can still call in their complaints. The direct line for the consulate’s Protection Department is (915) 747-3234.​

Other community services that include how to find community services, information on health, finances and education resources can be accessed by calling specific numbers available at the consulate’s website.​

