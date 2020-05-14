Michigan barber loses license after defying stay-at-home order

(WEYI/NBC News) An Owosso, Michigan barber says he’ll continue cutting hair after his license was suspended for violating COVID-19 safety orders that had shut down his business.

As of wednesday evening 77-year-old barber Karl Manke hasn’t received the official notice from the state, so for now he remains open and is continuing to cut hair.

Manke says if Governor Whitmer’s administration does pull his license she is depriving him of his right to work.

“They feel they have to make an example of me. They feel have to intimidate all the other barbers from opening up by doing whatever they can to shut me down,” Manke says. “Well, I’m not falling for that intimidation. Let them do whatever they think they want to do, but I’m not going to be intimidated.”

He opened his shop last week, saying he needed to make money in order to pay bills.

The attorney general says she doesn’t plan on arresting Manke, but she does have a message for him and his supporters, saying: “He’s not a hero. He’s not a patriot.”

