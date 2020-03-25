Michigan Consumer Protection Hotline “overwhelmed” with executive order violations

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. One Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center employee has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from the Chief of Public Affairs and Community Relations Service at the Center, Wesley Walls.

Walls explained that on March 24, 2020, the person tested positive for the virus. In accordance with CDC guidelines and the employee’s status, the individual is currently in home isolation, to stop further risk of transmission to other patients and staff. Due to privacy concerns, Walls explained, the center cannot release any information about the person who was infected.