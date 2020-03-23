Michigan marijuana shops to remain open during coronavirus stay-at-home order

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) - Henry Ford Allegiance Health is reporting five positive cases of COVID-19 in Jackson County.

One individual is at the hospital while the other four are recovering at home, according to a press release from Henry Ford Allegiance Health. The press release specifies that the numbers are as of 1:30 p.m. on Monday, March 23rd.

“We are working with partners at Jackson County Health Department to compile COVID-19 testing numbers from across our county and hope to share them soon,” said Courtland Keteyian, MD, MBA, MPH, vice president of Population Health, Henry Ford Allegiance Health, and president and CEO of Jackson Health Network. ".At this point, we are working on the most timely way to report accurate numbers to the media and our community as they become available."

Additionally, due to a temporary supply shortage, the COVID-19 drive-through screening and testing center is closed until further notice.

Local COVID-19 information and facility closures are regularly updated and available at HenryFord.com/COVID19Jackson.