Michigan’s outdoors are here for you during COVID-19 concerns

Change the speed of playback for a different experience. This is a 360 degree video. To watch in true 360 you must use the YouTube App or a 360 enabled browser. Use your device to look around in 360 or click the video player and drag to rotate the view.

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – As social distancing and self-isolating continue over COVID-19 concerns, take the time to safely enjoy the outdoors.



Safeguarding your mental health is important and spending time outdoors can boost your mind, body, and spirit, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.



Many DNR-managed facilities like restroom buildings, shooting ranges, and visitor centers are temporarily closed, but people are still welcome to enjoy the public outdoor areas at state parks as well as recreation areas, state game, wildlife areas, state forests, and state trails.



Of course, our lakes, rivers, and streams are still available as well as simple joys like your backyard or balcony.



For the duration of the COVID-19 situation, Michigan DNR is waiving the need for the Recreation Passport for entry at over 100 state parks and other destinations.



Remember, Michigan’s outdoors are here for you and you can explore them for inspiration. Get hunting and fishing licenses or closer to home, relax on the back deck, walk around the block, or jog the nearest local trail.



Regardless of how you enjoy the outdoors, practice effective “social distancing” and other measures to help stop the spread of the coronavirus and keep you, your family and your community safe:

Go out only if you’re feeling healthy.

Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting, including the outdoors.

Wash hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If those aren’t available, use a hand sanitizer containing at least 60% alcohol.

Minimize UV sun exposure by properly applying a broad-spectrum sunscreen with a sun protection factor of 15 or higher.

When driving, keep windows slightly open to provide airflow.

Locally the City of Lansing is keeping parks and the river trail open from dawn until dusk.



“We encourage everyone to get outside and enjoy fresh air, while still practicing social distancing and using best judgment.”

City of Lansing parks and the Lansing River Trail currently remain open from dawn until dusk, as normal, amid the COVID-19 Pandemic. We encourage everyone to get outside and enjoy fresh air, while still practicing social distancing and using best judgment. — City of Lansing, MI (@lansingmichigan) March 19, 2020

With a steady stream of “closure” information, Michigan outdoors are a great way to explore uncharted territory.