Mill Creek Assisted Living residents write messages to their loved ones

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Mill Creek Senior Living Community is currently not allowing visitors into the facility during the COVID-19 pandemic. Although its doors are closed to family members, the staff is helping residents send messages to their loved ones.

With simple words of love and encouragement written on a dry-erase board, it helps ease some anxiety among the families knowing their loved ones are okay and being taken care of.

“It’s hard, we’ve got family members who want to see their loved ones and have residents who are used to seeing their family on a daily basis. So it’s a struggle,” said Brenda Alexander, assistant administrator at Mill Creek Senior Living Community.

Alexander said many of the residents are concerned and confused as to why they have to remain isolated. Some are used to leaving the facility and enjoying everyday activities.

“We’ve had some folks who had regular dates out in the community, either a hair appointment or a restaurant visit every week with their family,” said Alexander. “They haven’t been able to do that. So they’re really missing that, and a lot of them don’t understand what’s happening and why.”

Along with writing messages, residents are staying connected with Skype and Facetime calls, and window visits.

Assisted Living Activities Coordinator, Beth O’Connor, travels around to all the residents with what she calls her “Sunshine Cart”.

“She’s wonderful. Knowing that we can’t have large group activities, she’s been doing small activities just with a handful of folks. And then going one-by-one with a cart, she calls it her ‘Sunshine Cart’ going to each and every apartment trying to do one-on-one visits with all of them,” said Alexander.

Although these times aren’t exactly convenient or easy, a little bit of sunshine still shines at Mill Creek Senior Living Community.