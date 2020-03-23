Mississippi Dept. of Revenue extends tax deadline

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Revenue said the deadline to file and pay the 2019 individual income tax and corporate income tax has been extended until May 15, 2020. The agency is extended the deadline due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

The first quarter 2020 estimated tax payment has also been extended until that same date. Penalty and interest will not accrue on the extension period through May 15, 2020. Witholding tax payments for the month of April are extended until that date.

The extension does not apply to Sales Tax, Use Tax or any other tax types. These returned should be filed and paid on the normal due date. The extension also does not apply to payments or prior liabilities. However, the department will consider an extension of time to file and pay on a case-by-case basis. These requests should be directed to the department’s customers service line at 601-923-7700.