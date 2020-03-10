Mittineague School in West Springfield closed for deep cleaning as precaution against coronavirus

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Students at the Mittineague Elementary School in West Springfield are not attending classes on Tuesday, as the school is cleaned in an effort to protect pupils from any possible exposure to the coronavirus.

West Springfield Mayor William Reichelt told 22News that the daughter of a substitute teacher at the school works at a company in New York City that had been shut down due a confirmed case of the COVID-19 coronavirus. It is unknown whether the substitute teacher’s daughter ever came into contact with the person who had the virus, but school officials are taking this measure out of an abundance of caution.

Parents were contacted about the closure through a robocall on Monday evening.

Other West Springfield schools remain open on Tuesday.

As of Tuesday morning, there have been no confirmed cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus in West Springfield or elsewhere in Hampden County.