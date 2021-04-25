Mixed views in Massachusetts about mask mandate

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been more than a year since masks have become a normal accessory, and it’s been an official mandate in the Commonwealth since November.

States like Connecticut and Rhode Island have announced they’ll be lifting their mandates in May. Some local residents are ready for that to happen in Massachusetts.

“I’m hoping it will happen soon because I’m an anti-mask. We’ve been to North Carolina and this was around Christmas and a lot of people weren’t wearing masks there, so hopefully, soon we’ll get rid of them here and we can get back to regular life,” Scott Day from Palmer said.

Other residents believe that lifting the mandate wouldn’t make much of a difference if the mandate was lifted.

“I think there would be a lot of people still wearing the masks,” Richard Gagnon from Westfield told 22News. “If you’re comfortable keeping your mask on and you know its helping people out and keeping people safe, Why mess with it? Just keep it on.”

Despite other New England states making plans to lose the mask, Governor Charlie Baker said he wants to continue his plan to slowly reopen the state.

“Make sure the reopening process we pursue is consistent with the guidance and recommendation we’re getting from the experts and doesn’t create a bounce in the wrong direction with respect to surge,” Governor Baker said.

According to the state’s most recent data, more than two million people have been fully vaccinated.

Franklyn Carcamo from Springfield told 22News more people need to be vaccinated before he’ll feel comfortable taking the mask off.

“I want to wait at least until the first vaccine, that everybody has it. That would put me more toward a more comfortable and safe zone,” Carcamo said.

Governor Baker did say there would likely be an announcement regarding the mask mandate before the end of the month.