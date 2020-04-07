MLB weighing options on how and where to have games

(WWLP) – The Major League Baseball Season has been put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic but there is now talk that baseball executives are starting to consider how to play games and salvage part of the schedule.

The baseball season was scheduled to start March 26 but spring training was stopped on March 12 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The NBA and the NHL also had to stop their seasons just before the playoffs were about to begin, so they are hoping to resume right where they left off.

Since Baseball hasn’t started yet they can consider all options including getting creative on how and where to play the games so it’s safe for players and fans.

One plan allegedly being considered is putting all 30 teams in the Phoenix, Arizona area and playing games without fans.

The advantage to having a partial season is that Arizona is home to 10 spring training ballparks and Chase Field is the home of the Arizona Diamondbacks. All the fields are within 50 miles of each other.

Players would be sequestered almost like jurors in hotels and would be able to go to and from the stadiums and basically live in a different form of quarantine.

The Players Association still has to approve such a plan.

Players’ 2020 salary is prorated based on the length of the season. Only four percent of player salaries league-wide are guaranteed in the event of a canceled season.

Early June for regular-season games is a target date with teams needing at least a week to 10 days to get back in shape.

This entire plan is dependent on the availability of COVID-19 tests with rapid turnarounds. All of this is just an option and dependent on Arizona not becoming a hot spot for the virus. As of Tuesday, there were over 2,400 COVID-19 cases in Arizona which is 23rd among all U.S. States