(WWLP) – Both Moderna and Pfizer say a fourth shot of a COVID-19 vaccine will likely be necessary to protect against another surge this fall.

Both manufacturers are now looking at the best formula for long-term protection. Pfizer’s CEO said that protection from the third shot remains strong right now but the threat of a new variant or a resurgence of Omicron would decrease that protection.

Moderna’s CEO told NBC news to keep cases down there will need to be a new vaccine formula for the fall booster shot that is made for the right combination of variants.

Both manufacturers have submitted data on an omicron-specific vaccine and Moderna is working on a version that combines that Omicron dose with the original strain… hoping for maximum and longer-lasting protection.