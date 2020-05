BOSTON (SHNS) - When is the best time to start a company? During a pandemic may not be the obvious answer but several business executives say the COVID-19 crisis presents an opportunity to use shifts in behavior to explore new ideas and markets.

"We've just seen massive behavior change across the world. Some of that will be temporary, a lot of it looks like it will be permanent," David Cancel, CEO of Boston-based Drift, said. "And behavior change, at least for me, is where I want to start from understanding an idea in a market and trying to understand if we can bring a new company into that market."