Monson couple quarantined in Georgia after Grand Princess cruise

MONSON, Mass. (WWLP) – A couple from Monson is entering their second round of quarantine after being stranded on the Grand Princess cruise ship where 21 people tested positive for coronavirus.

Donna Thibodeau and her husband Bob arrived at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Georgia, early Friday morning after a week of quarantine on the ship. Now, they are in quarantine on the base until further notice, as directed by the CDC.

Thibodeau said the whole experience since the first day of quarantine on March 5 has been surreal.

“You had to go to your cabin, you really didn’t have a choice,” Thibodeau said. “I don’t think anyone really argued about it because I think people were a little bit frightened.”

During the quarantine on the ship, no one was allowed to leave their cabin, except for meal time. Donna said to keep busy, her and her husband danced, paced around the room, watched TV, read books, and chatted with family back home. They didn’t have any fresh air or sunlight the entire time.

After eight days, they finally got word Thursday night that they’d be flying back to the East Coast.

“We had a police escort from the port to Oakland airport, where we were driven to tarmac,” Thibodeau recalled. “The bus was then unloaded and we went into the plane. The plane was staffed with a medical crew, they were physicians assistants, RNs, paramedics, EMTs, they were in full HAZMAT suits, and we were flown here in Georgia. We got off the bus we walked into this large hangar and it was set up for processing, another medical screen, and this screen also had you list your prescriptions, asked if you needed refills it was a little more thorough, but it was very well organized they had a breakfast waiting for us and then they brought us to another bus and brought us to our accommodations. We are allowed to go outside, we have to wear a mask anytime we leave the room. The building is fenced, they put up a fence, and there are guards from the Department of Justice patrolling the perimeters.” Donna Thibodeau

Thibodeau told 22News she expects to be quarantined in Georgia for at least two weeks.

“It’s scary, I’ll be honest with you,” Thibodeau said. “I’m an RN, I’m scared. I’m nervous, not scared, but really nervous. I’m not sure that the public is taking it as seriously as we are. And I don’t know because I haven’t been out there, but it’s very serious here.”

22News will be in contact with Donna and Bob for updates on their experience.