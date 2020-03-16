More COVID-19 cases found in 3 Oregon counties

1  of  2
Linn, Deschutes, and Yamhill counties each have a new case of the coronavirus

by: KOIN 6 News Staff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On Sunday, the Oregon Health Authority added three new cases of the coronavirus to the state’s total, which is now at 39 people who have been diagnosed with the new virus.

A new case of COVID-19 was found in Linn County, according to the OHA, along with another case each in Deschutes County and Yamhill County.

The OHA said the new cases in Yamhill and Deschutes Counties are believed to be “community-acquired.”

Linn County is currently in the throes of an outbreak at a verterans’ home in Lebanon. Earlier this week, the Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home was put on lockdown after eight of its residents tested positive for the virus— no visitors are allowed inside and only essential people are allowed in the building, including medical personnel. On Saturday, the OHA found another case located inside the veterans’ home. Sunday’s presumptive positive brings the total number of cases connected to the facility to ten. The newest case of the coronavirus in Lebanon is a staff member at the veterans’ home, said OHA. That employee was sent home when symptoms appeared and has been in self-isolation ever since.

“Protecting our dedicated staff, along with our residents, has always been the highest priority. All infectious disease control precautions were, and continue to be, taken to mitigate the spread,” said Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs Director Kelly Fitzpatrick in a written statement. “I cannot speak highly enough of the herculean efforts these staff members have taken to continue to provide exceptional care to our honored residents even before this outbreak.”

Yesterday, the OHA announced the first death from the coronavirus in the state of Oregon. The patient was a 70-year-old Multnomah County resident and veteran. He had been hospitalized at the Portland Veterans’ Affairs Medical Center for his symptoms, and tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday, March 10. OHA said the man passed on Saturday, March 14. Health officials said the patient had underlying health conditions, but had “no known contact to a confirmed case and had not traveled to a country where the virus is circulating.”

“While we knew we would arrive at this day at some point, it doesn’t lessen the impact,” said OHA Director Patrick Allen in a written statement. “Our thoughts and deepest sympathy are with the family of this individual who honorably served his country.”

This is a developing story.

