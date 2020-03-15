MUSC Health offering free virtual COVID-19 screenings

Watch Live
WATCH LIVE: Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno, Commissioner of Health and Human Services Helen Caulton Harris answer COVID-19 questions
1  of  109
Closings and Delays
Agawam Public Schools Amherst Elementary Schools Amherst Secondary Schools Athol Royalston Regional School District Baystate Academy Charter Public School Belchertown Public Schools Boys & Girls Club Family Center Boys & Girls Club of Chicopee Brimfield Council on Aging Career Tec Center Congregational Church of South Hadley Central Baptist Church-Westfield Chicopee Child Development Center Chicopee Public Schools Chicopee Senior Center Children's Museum at Holyoke Christ Community Church-Belchertown Christ Presbyterian Church-Spfld. Christ the King Parish-Ludlow Christ United Methodist - Northampton College Church Community Options, Inc. Curtis Blake Day School East Longmeadow Schools Easthampton Public Schools Enfield Public Schools Erving Sch Dist-Union #28 Sch Dist Evangelical Covenant Church-Spfld. First Church of Monson First Congregational Church of Hadley Franklin County Technical School Frontier Regional School Gateway Regional School District Giggle Gardens Learning Center Gill-Montague Reg School District Girls Inc. of The Valley Grace Episcopal Church - Amherst Granby Schools Greater Holyoke YMCA Greenfield Council on Aging-Sr Ctr Greenfield Moose Family Ctr 997 Greenfield Schools Hadley Public Schools Hadley Senior Community Center Hampden Charter School of Science Hampden-Wilbraham Reg. School District Hampshire Regional School District Hatfield Public Schools Hilltown Cooperative Charter Public School Holy Family Parish-S. Deerfield Holyoke Center School Holyoke Community Charter School Holyoke Public Schools Holyoke-Chicopee-Spfld. Head Start Hubbard Memorial Library Kidstop Schoolage Program Lilly Library Little Tot Day Care Living Gate Community Church Longmeadow Montessori Longmeadow Public Schools Mahar Regional High School Mary's House of Prayer Mary, Mother of Hope Parish-Spfld. May Center School Meekins Public Library Mill Pond School MLK, Jr. Charter School of Excellence Mohawk Trail Regional School District Monson Free Library Northampton Public Schools Orange Elementary Schools Our Lady of Blessed Sacrament Parish-Westfield Our Lady of Fatima-Ludlow Palmer Schools Pathfinder Reg Voc-Tech High School Paulo Friere Social Justice Charter School Pope Francis Preparatory School PV Chinese Immersion Charter Sch Quaboag Regional School District Rowe Elementary School Sacred Heart Church-Spfld. Smith Voc. & Agricultural High School South Hadley Public Schools Southwick Congregational Church-UCC Southwick-Tolland-Granville Schools Spfld. Jewish Comm. Ctr Pre-school Spfld. Senior Ctrs & Golden Age Springdale Education Center Springfield City Library Springfield Prep Charter School Springfield Public Schools St. Anne Parish-Chicopee St. Mary's Parish-Longmeadow St. Thomas the Apostle Parish-Palmer St. Thomas the Apostle Parish-W. Spfld. Trinity United Methodist Church Union 38 School United Congregational Church of Conway Valley West School Ware Public Schools West Springfield Boys & Girls Club West Springfield Town Hall Westfield Atheneum Westfield Boys & Girls Club Westfield Public Schools Westfield YMCA Nursery School White Oak School Willie Ross School for the Deaf

MUSC Health offering free virtual COVID-19 screenings

Coronavirus

by: Katie Turner

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- MUSC Health is offering free virtual health screenings on their website for individuals with symptoms of the Coronavirus. They hope that the telemedicine platform will prevent spreading of the virus through their facilities.

MUSC Health Virtual Care is open 24/7 and staffed by doctors, physician assistants and nurse practitioners. The system is designed to give the same medical care and advice that one might receive in-person.

Especially in something like this, it’s an amazing public health tool,” says Dr. Edward O’Bryan,” It helps you to receive care from the comfort of your home without exposing everybody else to any other illnesses.”

To sign up for an appointment, visit their website and sign up for a new account. After signing up, you’ll have to click “create a new appointment.” From there, you’ll be asked to describe your symptoms.

If a doctor or PA believes that a patient might have the COVID-19 virus, they’ll take steps to ensure that they receive any medical attention they need. However, Dr. O’Bryan says that the chances of a patient having Coronavirus are slim; flu is much more common at this time.

MUSC’s online services are typically available for free for MUSC employees and South Carolina state employees who elect PEBA for health insurance. However, South Carolina residents can use the code “COVID19” for a free Coronovirus screening.

RELATED: MUSC opens drive-thru respiratory specimen collection site in conjunction with its virtual care platform

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories